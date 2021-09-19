Entertainment

‘The Nowhere Inn’ review: Personality, disorganized

Directed by Bill Benz, “The Nowhere Inn” is a hall of mirrors not too reflective, a joke made by singer Annie Clark, who performs as St. Vincent and his friend and fellow musician Carrie Brownstein. The pair wrote it together and acted as versions of themselves.

After a prologue in which Clark’s limo driver is obnoxiously unaware of who Clark is (“Don’t worry, we’ll find out who you are,” he promises), the bulk of “The Nowhere In” Turns out to be a play. The production of a documentary, apparently, was never completed.

Brownstein is directing a backstage portrait intended to portray Clark as she really is. But Brownstein isn’t a veteran documentarian (she does an Internet search for “best documentary”), and Clarke’s offstage comment (“I don’t even like preparing salad, you know? I’m like, I want to savor am) vegetables”) are completely reluctant.

Brownstein encourages Clark to “increase” his camera presence, which causes Clark to bring in a girlfriend (Dakota Johnson, similarly playing herself or “himself”). As Clark becomes increasingly mean, and his attempts to control the documentary become more assertive, Brownstein attempts to relate to him again.

Formally lively, “The Nowhere Within” is a true meta exercise in the sense that the more derivative and self-conscious its conceptual gambles seem (stick around: reflexivity continues after the end credits), the more That alone proves his obvious point: that Clark, or his built-in personality, is less interesting than his music and how he does it. Well, the film comes to life the most when she is shown singing.

nowhere inn
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 31 minutes. Available to rent or buy in theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.

