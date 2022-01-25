The number of Kovid-19 infected in the country has crossed four crores

Till 10.30 pm on Tuesday night, 2,88,935 cases of corona virus infection were reported in 33 states and union territories in the country, while 548 people died due to infection. Due to these cases of infection, the number of people infected so far in the country has exceeded 40 million. The figures were released by the health departments of the states and union territories. These figures do not include figures for Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep.

On 7 August 2020, the number of infected in the country had exceeded 20 lakh, on 23 August 30 lakh and on 5 September more than 40 lakh. The total cases of infection had crossed 50 lakhs on 16th September, 2020, 60 lakhs on 28th September, 70 lakhs on 11th October, 80 lakhs on 29th October and 90 lakhs on 20th November, 2020. On December 19, 2020, these cases had crossed one crore. Last year, on May 4, the number of infected had crossed 20 million and on June 23, 2021, it crossed 30 million.

Kerala recorded the highest number of corona virus infection cases in the country on Tuesday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 55,475 cases were reported in the state and 70 people died. Apart from Kerala, 41,400 in Karnataka, 33,914 in Maharashtra, 30,055 in Tamil Nadu, 16,608 in Gujarat, 13,819 in Andhra Pradesh, 11,529 in Uttar Pradesh, 9,771 in Rajasthan, 9,451 in Chhattisgarh, 9,439 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,570 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,029 in Haryana , Delhi 6,028, Odisha 5,891, West Bengal 4,494, Punjab 3,910, Uttarakhand 3,893, Bihar 2,362, Mizoram 2,222, Goa 1,794, Himachal Pradesh 1,026, Chandigarh 540, Arunachal Pradesh 526, Manipur 461 cases were reported in Meghalaya, 397 in Nagaland, 164 in Ladakh, 86 in Andaman and Nicobar and 22 in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.