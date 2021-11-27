The numbers and strength of Hindus are decreasing… said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindu and India cannot be separate. He said that if Hindus want to remain Hindus, then India will have to become ‘Akhand’.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a big claim regarding the number of Hindus. The Sangh chief said that both the number and strength of Hindus are decreasing. The Sangh chief has said these things while addressing a program in Gwalior.

Speaking at the event, Mohan Bhagwat said – “You will see that the number and strength of Hindus has reduced or the spirit of Hindutva has diminished. If Hindus want to remain then India has to become ‘Akhand'”.

Along with this, Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindu and India cannot be separate. He insisted that if India has to remain Bharat then India will have to remain Hindu. He said – “There is no India without Hindu, and no Hindu without India”. He further said that if the power of Hindus is less then India will be weak. If we separate the Hindus from the country, there will be no history.

Along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, many big leaders of the Sangh and many leaders of the state have also reached to participate in this program. This is not the first time that Mohan Bhagwat has made such a statement about Hindus. Earlier on November 25, in Noida, the Sangh chief had said that India had seen a major setback at the time of partition. One that cannot be forgotten and that will never be repeated.

He had said- “India’s ideology is to take everyone along. It is not an ideology that considers itself right and others wrong. However, the ideology of the Islamic invaders was to see others as wrong and themselves as right. The thinking of the British was also similar. This was the main cause of conflict in the past”.

Bhagwat had said in the same program with a warning tone that this is India of 2021, not 1947. Partition happened once, it will not happen again. Those who think they themselves will be doomed.