The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is in stock at TK



The Nvidia TX 3080 Ti is right here, at least for these fortunate sufficient to seek out one. Introduced earlier this week alongside the forthcoming RTX 3070 Ti, the 3080 Ti serves because the pricier successor to the GeForce RTX 3080, a superb graphics card that made 4K gaming that rather more inexpensive and exemplified simply how transformative DLSS know-how may very well be.

Just like the RTX 3090, Nvidia’s latest flagship touts spectacular 1440p and 4K efficiency, albeit in a smaller, quieter bundle with half the VRAM. It definitely isn’t low-cost at $1,200, however given the continued semiconductor scarcity and the outlandish avenue costs of most GPUs proper now, the RTX 3080 Ti is perhaps extra inexpensive at MSRP than in the event you have been to succumb to the resale market.

Whereas we anticipate availability to be restricted at launch and all through the rest of the 12 months, a number of retailers at present have the RTX 3080 Ti in stock. Greatest Purchase introduced yesterday that it might give clients an opportunity to buy a Founder’s Version of the cardboard at choose shops at this time, nonetheless, not like earlier years, Greatest Purchase will solely supply the GPU in-store. Clients who’re hoping to select it up at launch might want to line up early and safe a ticket at 7:30AM native time earlier than it formally goes on sale at 9:00AM native time. If you happen to’re studying this now, chances are high good that you simply’re already too late.

Heading to your native Micro Heart is perhaps your solely different viable choice, in the event you’re hoping to get one in-store. That retailer lists 5 RTX 3080 Ti fashions on its website from Gigabyte, Asus, EVGA, and MSI. If you happen to’re trying to buy the RTX 3080 Ti on-line, your choices are restricted. The playing cards will go on sale at B&H Photograph, Newegg, Micro Heart, and Amazon, nonetheless, we anticipate stock to promote out quick. You might need luck getting one on-line via MSI, PNY, Zotac, or EVGA’s website.

Listed here are a few of the particular fashions obtainable at the web retailers above (we’ll add extra particular person listings as they go reside at different websites):

If these choices fail you, attempt your luck in a Newegg Shuffle lottery on June 4th at 9AM ET: