The OECD has warned that uneven global vaccination pace jeopardizes the economic recovery.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Tuesday that the global economic recovery from the pandemic is finally taking hold, but it lowered its forecast for economic growth around the world and warned that the rebound could hurt wealthier countries than developing countries. Getting more profit. Since vaccine distribution happens at an uneven pace.

The OECD said countries that have made great progress in vaccinating most of their populations are returning more quickly than those who are still struggling to get shots, adding to global supplies. raising and posing risks to the many related economic problems affecting the chains. Future.

Lawrence Boone, the organisation’s chief economist, said: “The global shock that pushed the world into the worst recession in a century is now fading away, and we are now anticipating a recovery, which will push growth back to the pre-crisis trend.” will bring.” news briefing.

But vaccination rates remain different, and many low-income countries and emerging markets are still far behind except China, Ms Boone said. “Globally the failure to vaccinate puts us all at risk,” she said.