The Offspring’s Drummer Says He Was Dropped For Being Unvaccinated
Pete Parada, drummer for pop-punk group The Offspring, says his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for medical reasons cost him his job.
“As I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate – it was recently decided that I am not safe, in the studio and on tour,” Mr. Parada on Instagram Tuesday. “I mention this because you won’t see me at these next shows.”
His doctor had advised him not to get the vaccine, Mr Parada said, because he suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.
“The risks far outweigh the benefits,” he said, adding that he caught the virus last year and suffered mild effects from it.
“I am convinced that I would be able to handle it again,” he said of the virus, “but I am not so sure I will survive another post-vaccination round” of the syndrome. The Food and Drug Administration said last month that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may be associated with a slightly increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome. There is no data yet to suggest a link between the disease and the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or by Moderna, both of which are based on different technology.
Mr Parada also said he did not support “those with the most power” dictating medical procedures to others, citing governments, businesses and employers.
It is not known whether Mr. Parada was permanently or temporarily excluded from the group. The Offspring rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as “Why Don’t You Get A Job? and “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy).” Mr. Parada joined us in 2007 and performed this year on their latest album, “Let the Bad Times Roll”, their first in almost a decade.
A request for comment from the group was not immediately returned early Wednesday.
An Offspring concert scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles is sold out, and dozens more dates in the United States and Europe are scheduled until next summer.
In recent weeks, there has been a deluge of vaccine mandates from companies amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. Tyson Foods and Microsoft were the last to demand that employees be vaccinated. Arts institutions have also started to require vaccination of people visiting museums, shows and concerts. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that New York City would become the first U.S. city to require proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for indoor meals, gyms and other activities.
Mr Parada said he had no negative feelings towards the group, adding: “They do what they think is best for them, while I do the same.”
