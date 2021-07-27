The Olympic Mascots Aren’t Winning Any Medals

Before the pandemic, the Japanese designer who created the Olympic and Paralympic mascots predicted that they would become the “face of the Games”.

It didn’t quite turn out that way. The two mascots are ubiquitous in Olympic merchandise sold in Tokyo as the Games unfold. But in a country where mascots play a major role in corporate branding and merchandising, they’ve mostly been a low-key presence at the very event for which they were designed.

Japanese audiences aren’t really swooning over them either, according to fans and experts who study the nation’s mascot industry. The mascots’ social media profiles are modest, and a common complaint is that their names – Miraitowa and Someity – are hard to remember.

Miraitowa is the Olympic mascot and Someity represents the Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.