The Olympics Are All Fun, No Games on TikTok
Olympians are the most impressive athletes in the world. Watching them show off their superhuman strength, stamina and form, it’s easy to forget that many of them are not just mortals, but teens and young people in their twenties, indeed living in dormitories, their emotions and their hormones swaying and deviating as they vie for the ultimate honors. in sports.
When not competing, the Tokyo Olympics athletes have been quite candid on social media. Articles from the past two weeks, including many on TikTok, show this year’s Olympians flirting, knitting, dancing, answering personal questions – and, of course, making sex jokes.
Here’s just a sample of what happened during their downtime, as seen on the smallest of screens.
Free “anti-sex” beds and condoms
Athletes from all walks of life – the Israeli baseball team, an Irish gymnast, American rugby players – posted videos of themselves and their teammates attempting to bribe the cardboard beds of the Olympic Village. Many of these ‘bed testing’ videos were a humorous response to the rumor that recycled beds were provided as a way to deter athletes from having sex. (They don’t, depending on the company that made them.)
In another joke about the Olympic Village’s reputation as a hookup zone, Noah Williams, a British diver, posted a TikTok video of himself and his teammate Tom Daley unwrapping hundreds of free condoms. (Contraceptives have been provided by the organizers of the Olympics for over 30 years to promote sexual health.)
Meet me after your tour?
Other Olympians have taken to social media to flirt – or at least openly admire – their competitors from afar.
Tyler Downs, an Olympic diver, posted a video on TikTok for Simone Biles, asking the decorated gymnast to “talk to me”. A Japanese fencer named Kaito Streets took the same approach with tennis player Naomi Osaka. While the videos are alluring, young men are unlikely to have more in their minds than getting the attention of their sports idols and fans.
Commentator Gus Kenworthy posted a compilation of male athletes – some shirtless – while Charli XCX’s “Boys” performed in the background. The lyrics are anything but subtle: “I was busy thinking about boys / Boys, boys / I was busy dreaming about boys. “
US women’s rugby team member Ilona Maher made no secret of her search for an “Olympic bae” in Tokyo, posting several videos about the search for “Olympic demigods” and prolonged eye contact.
One user asked why the Olympians wouldn’t just talk to each other in person. “It’s not that easy to go up to a group of six, seven Romanian volleyball players and shoot my shot,” Ms. Maher said in a video. “I’m working on it, but I don’t know if it’s in the cards for me.”
Ask Me Anything, Olympic Village Edition
In addition to the sillier posts, many athletes lifted the curtain on life in the Olympic Village, sharing images of the nail salon, gift shop, self-driving vans, massage center and florist.
Kelsey Marie Robinson, volleyball player for the United States, reviewed the food in the village cafeteria. In one video, she takes a look at a spread of salmon, steak, peaches, melons, fried squid, seaweed rice balls, vegetable tempura and chocolate mousse. The foam really caught his eye (“10/10,” Ms Robinson wrote.)
Erica Ogwumike, Nigerian team basketball player and medical school student, gave a brief overview of the ‘polyclinic’, where athletes can receive acupuncture, dermatology treatments, physiotherapy and Moreover.
Various athletes answered frequently asked questions about their sport, themselves and their participation in the Olympics. (For volleyball players, “how do you measure?” Is a common question.)
Cody Melphy, an American rugby player, used his TikTok page to answer more specialized questions, such as if athletes are allowed to keep the quilts that come with their cardboard beds (they are) and what happens- it if an athlete’s laundry is lost (Mr. Melphy washed his used clothes in a tub).
Mr. Daley, a swimmer and gold medalist who appeared in the condom unboxing video, also shared his progress on knitting projects. On an Instagram page devoted to his knitted and crocheted designs, he said the hobby has kept him “healthy.”
Some competitors included their fans in the experience even before reaching Tokyo. Liza Pletneva, a rhythmic gymnast from the United States, documented her team’s journey from her home, which included a six-hour layover in Amsterdam, an 11-hour flight to Tokyo and five hours of treatment on arrival.
In the comments to these videos, TikTok users express their appreciation for the scoop the Olympians have posted. Noah Schnapp, an actor best known for his role in “Stranger Things,” posted a video on TikTok saying he didn’t know Olympic athletes were so “funny and normal” and seeing their routines on TikTok changed everything. spectator experience. .
The odds are therefore there. TikTok Olympics Season 1 is a success.
