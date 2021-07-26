The Olympics Begin on NBC With Abstract Imagery, Drones and Dancing

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is always a real-time visual puzzle, full of abstract images and figurative dances saying something – I guess – about global ideals and national character. But you didn’t need a decoder ring to unravel the symbolism of the understated spectacle that kicked off the Tokyo Games.

Video animation dived down and focused on the image of a seed. On the ground, a lone figure stood in a green spotlight, supported by the shadow of an unfurling sprout. Fluid lights rippled across the field, mimicking the flow of blood. There was a video of empty cityscapes and athletes training in solitude.

You get the idea: life. Life turned upside down, persistent, nevertheless pushed to express itself.

But there was a powerful counterimage to the show, expressed in absence and negative space. Behind all the artistry were the banks and bleachers of a largely depopulated stadium, representing – not at all in an abstract way – the lingering danger to a world and a host city, still grappling with a Covid pandemic. 19 which is not finished and not retreating everywhere as well. The Japanese flag raised the ceremonial pole against a ghostly background of empty seats.