The One Where It’s a Live Musical Parody of Your Favorite TV Show

The titles of the songs of “Friends! The Musical Parody, ”which now plays at the Theater Center on West 50th Street, will be familiar to anyone with even a passing knowledge of the sitcom on Six Coffee Shops that linger in New York City. Joey sings an ode to the art of seduction called “How You Doin ‘?” Chandler and Monica’s loving duo is “Could I To be More in love with you? There’s a song about coping with tough circumstances called “Pivot” and naturally the post-interval number is “We Were On A Break.”

“Friends” isn’t the only TV show that has recently found its way onto the music scene. This month, audiences can check out twisted and unauthorized footage on the workplace sitcom “The Office” (“The Office! A Musical Parody”) and the sci-fi horror series from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (“Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical”).

The shows resemble elongated “Saturday Night Live” skits with off Broadway production values. (The monstrous Demogorgon in “Stranger Sings” is made up in part of pool noodles, duct tape, and squeeze nails.) It’s “Forbidden Broadway” for those who know Ross and Rachel, or Jim and Pam better, than Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The creators of the parodies “Friends” and “The Office”, Bob McSmith and Tobly McSmith (both 41 years old and unrelated), have been making what they loosely call parody musicals for almost 20 years. “We made these musicals to get people who don’t go to go to musicals,” Tobly McSmith said. “These are introductory drugs. “