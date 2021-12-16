The order of the Supreme Court, now these people will also be entitled for Ration Card, Identity Card and Voting!

While giving an important decision, the Supreme Court said that fundamental rights are the right of every citizen. On Tuesday, the court ordered the issuance of voter ID cards, Aadhaar and ration cards to sex workers and said that the center, all states and union territories should issue identity cards to sex workers. Not only this, the court has also issued instructions to give ration.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petition of the NGO Darbar Mahila Coordination Committee, gave the direction. It has been said in the petition that sex workers had to face problems during the Corona epidemic, regarding which these things were raised in the petition. Earlier, on September 29 last year, the court had directed the Center and others to provide them ration without asking for proof of identity from them.

Court sought report within four weeks

The bench said that the status report regarding issuance of ration cards, voter ID cards and Aadhar cards to sex workers should be given within four weeks. In its order, the bench said that the copy of the order should be sent to the state and district legal services authorities for necessary action. Along with this, the government has also been directed to keep the names and identities of sex workers confidential while making various ID cards. The court has said that the report should be given as soon as possible.

Earlier the court had given instructions to issue ration card

Let us tell you that Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice BR Gavai and Justice BV Nagarathna expressed displeasure that the direction to provide ration to sex workers was issued in 2011 but it is yet to be implemented. The bench said, state governments and union territories were directed to issue ration cards and identity cards about a decade ago. There is no reason why those instructions have not been implemented so far.