The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch on November 11th

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic An exciting new remake may be getting for PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in the future, but for fans looking to relish the original, the classic RPG is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on November 11, Nintendo announced today. Of.

Original knights of the old republic It was first released for Xbox in 2003, but has since been ported to various other platforms including PC, macOS, and even iOS and Android phones. It’s also the latest in a series of classic Star Wars games that have made their way to the Switch in recent years, including Star Wars Episode 1: Racerhandjob Star Wars: Republic Commando, And Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Launches on the Nintendo Switch on November 11th.