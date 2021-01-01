The origins of Kohli’s batting: We have found a way out of Virat Kohli; Joe Root says: Why Virat Kohli’s bat is silent against England, captain Joe Root explains why

Highlights The fourth Test of the series will be played at The Oval from September 2.

In the Headingley Test, England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs

India won the second Test by 151 runs

London

Captain Joe Root, who led England to victory in the third Test against India, said his team was ready to face India at the Oval. Root credited his bowlers for keeping Kohli’s bat calm.

World-class bowler R Ashwin could be included in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test. India had taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the Lord’s Test but England bounced back with an innings and 76 runs in the third Test.

“Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, a world-class team like India will try to make a strong comeback,” Root told a virtual press conference. So we have to avoid self-delusion. We haven’t achieved anything yet. The series is equal.

Kohli replaced Ashwin with Ravindra Jadeja in the first three Tests, but now there is a growing demand for an experienced offspinner to play in the Oval Test.

Root said, ‘His (Ashwin’s) record speaks for itself. He is a world class player. We have seen him score runs and take wickets against us. We know what he can do in Test cricket.

Ashwin took six wickets in the county championship match against Surrey last month, four wickets behind Harbhajan Singh as India’s second most successful Test spinner behind Anil Kumble. He was India’s best bowler in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

We will prepare to face every challenge, ”Root said. Whatever combination India brings, we are ready for it. No runs come from Kohli’s bat and Root credits his bowlers. “Our bowlers are credited with keeping their bats calm. To win the series, you have to keep doing it. We have found a way to get him out so that we can put pressure on India.