The pain of Vijaypat Singhania spilled, said never give property to your children while living

Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania says one of the biggest lessons he learned in his life is that one should be careful while giving away one’s wealth to one’s children while they are alive. In his autobiography ‘An Complete Life’, the former chairman emeritus of the Raymond Group, he chronicles his childhood, the many decades he spent at Raymond and beyond.

In February 2015, Singhania had to leave his work and ancestral home due to a property dispute between family members. He is still fighting to get what he had lost. He said, ‘The biggest lesson I learned from experience is that one should be careful while passing on one’s wealth to one’s children while they are alive. Your property should be passed on to your children but it should be done only after your death. I don’t want any parent to go through what I go through every day.

According to Singhania, now everything depends on him. He said, ‘I was stopped from going to my office where important documents are lying and other belongings which are mine’. In his book, Singhania wrote, ‘I had to leave my car in Mumbai and London and I cannot even contact my secretary.

It looks like Raymond’s employees have been given strict orders not to talk to me or come to my office.’ Born in the famous Singhania family, Vijaypat Singhania was expected to take over his family business but no one could stop him from pursuing a work of interest to him and he set two world records in the sky as a pilot, for a time as a professor Stayed and once became the Sheriff of Mumbai.