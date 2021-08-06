The painful tales of Afghan refugees who fled India in fear of Taliban terror

People troubled by the havoc of Taliban in Afghanistan are forced to hide their heads in different countries of the world. The condition of refugees clearly explains why bigotry is the biggest enemy of humanity. Refugees weep as they narrate their ordeal how the Taliban stabbed their loved ones with bullets in front of their eyes. While women in their ordeal count the Taliban closing schools for girls and preventing them from going to work, then tears start flowing in the eyes of people telling about how business and employment are hit under Taliban rule.

Similarly, about 15 thousand people fled from Afghanistan to Delhi a few years ago and are living the life of refugees here. In the recent past, the increasing steps of the Taliban in Afghanistan have raised alarm bells for the refugee crisis. The US has also taken the step of withdrawing its entire army from Afghanistan after the exhausted defeat in the battle with the Taliban. After which speculations are being made that the dominance of Taliban in the country will become even stronger.

Refugee Parveen, who lives in Delhi’s Khidki Extension, tells her story of how she moved to Delhi to save her daughters from the Taliban. Similarly, Ramzia Ajiji tells how her maternal grandfather was killed by the Taliban in front of her eyes. “The terrorists had put a full gun in my maternal grandfather’s chest,” he said.



Refugees say they are also concerned about the growing influence of the Taliban in Afghanistan because many of their relatives are still in Kabul, where the Taliban are making their move. The Taliban is slowly capturing big cities. However, the refugees are hopeful that they will definitely return to their country after the elimination of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

UN chief Antonio Guterres says the escalating conflict in Afghanistan has forced some 360,000 people to be displaced since the beginning of this year. He expressed deep concern over the safety of the people at Lashkargah where fighting with the Taliban could lead to thousands of people being trapped.





