The Pandemic Changed How Musicians and Investors See Royalties

Publishing royalties – which are paid to the people who hold the copyright for the composition of the music itself – may have more value since they are paid directly to the copyright owner. But regardless of the revenue stream, Mr Ball said, there is a significant lag between when a royalty payment is cleared and when it is paid. His company exists to bridge this gap for musicians.

“This is just a sale of the future royalties they receive and not a sale of their catalog,” he said, noting that there could be more than a year of lag between when a royalty is generated abroad and receipt of a check.

For musicians trying to manage their finances, these intermediaries have come in handy during the crisis. Mr. Jordan said he uses Lyric factoring because “when you’re good at X amount of money and you know the money is coming, but you need X amount of money. X now to secure a mortgage or sue a startup or sign someone to your label, that was something to keep the ball moving on the pitch.

He added: “It has been a real godsend. This allows artists to retain the rights to their work. You have options.

It has not always been the case. Ron Miller, a successful songwriter of Stevie Wonder (he co-wrote “For Once in My Life”) and other Motown musicians in the 1960s and 1970s, died in 2007 with little control over its royalties and its messy finances. His daughter Lisa Dawn Miller, former vice-president of Morgan Stanley and now an interpreter, has been seeking since her death to recover the royalties he has dropped.

It took him eight years in court to recoup the royalties for the performances of the songs he wrote – over 600.

“The people he handed over the rights to got rich,” she said. “Maybe he got $ 2,000 for selling 10% of his royalty in perpetuity for a catalog that generates tens of millions of dollars. I want people to know who my father was.