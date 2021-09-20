The pandemic hit your economy. you must do this

It is well known that agency reports contain a fair amount of errors. If you find something, claim it. To get started, contact both the credit bureaus and financial services companies that may have provided incorrect information (the CFPB has a good guide on this).

And when it comes to your tax return, it doesn’t hurt to organize all the tax data you can during the last months of the calendar year. This is a record of your recent past and a window into your long-term future (for example, through any entries about retirement savings). This process can also serve as a reminder that there is at least one more thing you can do at present to help you while paying less money to various government agencies.

Get ready now and you’ll be able to file your tax return in 2022 as quickly as possible and quickly get any refunds that you owe. A word of caution: Donna Trainor, an Atlanta financial planner and accountant who has done extensive free work with people at risk of losing their homes, worries that recipients of the new monthly tax credit payments may not realize it. That’s kind of an advance. Getting it now means you may not receive a refund for the same amount of ordinary tax, so you’ll need to subtract that expectation from your 2022 budget.

don’t just think about the devastation

Now let’s talk about how you feel.

Even for those who are accustomed to financial uncertainty, the pandemic has triggered the kind of catastrophic thinking that can impair your ability to plan and prioritize.

In Hollywood, theater-like workers like our financial advisor Stephen are often paralyzed by fear even if they are successful, said Leighan Miko, whose financial planning firm often deals with people jumping from job to job.

“The fear was that it would take longer for the situation to improve,” Miko said. “People started thinking they had to look for another kind of job.” What they really wanted to avoid was what they called “Plan Z”, i.e. previous jobs in various industries that they hoped they would never have to accept again.

Miko sees a kind of psychological mark in the people around her, even those who make $600,000 a year. Yes, I know poor people, but they know very well that even without the pandemic, they always risk being with only $30,000 a year in income. To help those who can’t imagine doing anything other than their dream jobs for which they have struggled a lot, Miko makes plans and strategies and tries to make them follow them.