The pandemic worsened young people’s mental health crisis.

The United States Surgeon General warned Tuesday that young people are facing “devastating” mental health consequences as a result of the challenges their generation has experienced, including the coronavirus (epidemic) pandemic across the country (or continent).

This message was conveyed by Dr. Vivek H. Murthy’s 53-page report is part of a rare public consultation that states that epidemics have exacerbated mental health problems by the spring of 2020.

The report notes a significant increase in self-reports of depression, anxiety and emergency room visits for mental health challenges. In the United States, the number of emergency room visits for teenage suicide attempts increased by 51 percent in early 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. For children, the number increased by 4 percent.

Globally, symptoms of anxiety and depression doubled during epidemics, the report said. But while mental health problems were already on the rise in the United States, emergency room visits related to depression, anxiety and related problems increased by 28 percent between 2011 and 2015.