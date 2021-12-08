The pandemic worsened young people’s mental health crisis.
The United States Surgeon General warned Tuesday that young people are facing “devastating” mental health consequences as a result of the challenges their generation has experienced, including the coronavirus (epidemic) pandemic across the country (or continent).
This message was conveyed by Dr. Vivek H. Murthy’s 53-page report is part of a rare public consultation that states that epidemics have exacerbated mental health problems by the spring of 2020.
The report notes a significant increase in self-reports of depression, anxiety and emergency room visits for mental health challenges. In the United States, the number of emergency room visits for teenage suicide attempts increased by 51 percent in early 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. For children, the number increased by 4 percent.
Globally, symptoms of anxiety and depression doubled during epidemics, the report said. But while mental health problems were already on the rise in the United States, emergency room visits related to depression, anxiety and related problems increased by 28 percent between 2011 and 2015.
The reasons are complex and not yet certain. Adolescent brain chemistry and relationships with friends and family are key factors, the report said, adding that there is a fast-paced media culture that can make some young minds feel helpless.
“Young people are bombarded with messages through the media and popular culture that destroy their sense of self-worth – telling them they don’t look good enough, are popular enough, not smart enough or rich enough,” he said. Murthy wrote in the report. “This comes as legal and troubling progress on issues such as climate change, income inequality, racial injustice, the opioid epidemic and gun violence.”
The Surgeon General’s advice adds to the growing number of attention and actions around adolescent mental health. In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association joined in declaring a “national emergency” for youth mental health.
While social media is often blamed for adolescent harassment, research suggests that screen time alone is not the answer. Instead, social media and other online activities do more to enhance a teenager’s existing mental state, causing some to experience more distress and others to experience feelings of enhancement.
Bonnie Nagel, a pediatric neuropsychologist at the University of Oregon Health and Science who treats and studies adolescents, said online interactions do not meet the basic requirements of connection.
Recent research by her co-authors shows that loneliness is a major predictor of feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts.
“I don’t think talking to a person online is a real human relationship,” he said. Nagel said.
At the same time, screen time can displace activities known to be essential for physical and mental health, including sleep, exercise and personal activities, research shows. Today’s young generation expresses a higher level of loneliness – than any other age group – despite having countless hours attached to the media.
Officials and scientists alike acknowledge that there has been insufficient research into the root causes. Dr. Murthy’s counsel calls for more resources to be devoted to understanding and addressing mental health challenges, and urges greater appreciation of mental health as an important component of overall health.
“This is the moment to demand change,” the report concluded.
