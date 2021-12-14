The party formed by the father-uncle reached the trough – Nirhua was furious over the statement of Akhilesh Yadav; Sambit Patra told ‘Aurangzeb’

In view of the assembly going to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the political stir has intensified. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that if the BJP government is formed in UP, the CM will be Yogi. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Varanasi on a two-day visit. PM Modi was given a grand welcome here. On the other hand, the opposition is constantly targeting BJP and PM Modi.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at PM Modi’s visit and said, ‘PM Modi should stay in Banaras for two-three months. Stays in Banaras for the last time. After this, there is a constant reaction from the BJP leaders on this. BJP leader and Bhojpuri singer Nirahua tweeted, taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, ‘Dinkar ji had said ‘when there is an umbrella on destruction Manuj, first Vivek dies’. Mr Akhilesh! While opposing Modi ji and Yogi ji, you brought the party built by the hard work of your father and uncle till the last moment.

He has also shared a video. In this he says, ‘Akhilesh ji is making a shameful statement about the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I will tell the reason behind this – there is no PM like my Modi ji, Yogi Baba took the bulldozer, now the DM is not afraid of his goons. There is no CM like my Yogi ji, no PM like my Modi ji. Now the people of the whole country are saying the same thing. Everywhere Shiva.’

Sharing the video of Akhilesh Yadav, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote, ‘All ‘Aurangzeb’ are stunned to see the divinity and grandeur of Baba’s Dham Kashi Vishwanath Dham! People are also having different reactions on this. User Sanjay Yadav wrote, ‘What has been said wrong, in our Hindu religion, people go to Kashi city in their last time to attain salvation. If Akhilesh ji says this, then everyone is in trouble.

A user named Pankaj Anand wrote, ‘What does it mean to say them? Whoever goes to Banaras is only in his last time. This is in a way an insult to the whole of Varanasi. This is an insult to the people who consider Banaras to be their birthplace and work land. A user named Reena Sharma writes, ‘The bottleneck is Sultan. It’s a matter of time. After the loss of power, a lot of people were shocked. They have started feeling that now the power is going out of their hands.