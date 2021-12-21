The party that raised its first voice to form the state lost its base

The people of the state have completely rejected the regional party Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which was the first to raise its voice for the creation of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which was the first to raise its voice for the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, has been completely rejected by the people of the state and this party is losing its political ground. Once upon a time it was spoken in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand. In 1994, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal launched a tremendous movement for the creation of the state of Uttarakhand. Because of this, the state of Uttarakhand came into existence on 9 November 2000, but after its formation, the public had shown a mirror to this political party in the first assembly elections of 2002.

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal got only 4 seats out of 70 assembly seats in the state. After this the political graph of this regional party continued to fall. In the 2007 assembly elections, the number of MLAs of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal was reduced to three in the assembly. In the 2012 assembly elections, only one MLA of this party, Pritam Panwar, reached the house by winning from Yamunotri assembly seat. Later Pritam Panwar also resigned from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and took a ministerial post in the Congress government. In the 2017 assembly elections, not a single MLA of his got elected in the assembly. The dust of this regional party has been cleared. Today this regional party is fighting for its political existence.

This is the worst time for Uttarakhand Kranti Dal in its 42 years of political history. This party was divided twice. The political ambitions of the founders of this party, Diwakar Bhatt and Kashi Singh Airi, have made it massless today. Both the leaders had suspended each other from the party. The party was divided into two parts. In the 2007 assembly elections, the party’s most powerful leader Diwakar Bhatt had become a minister in the Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri government of the BJP in the greed of a ministerial post. Due to his attitude, Kashi Singh Airi expelled him from the party. Because of this, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal could not win a single seat in the 2017 assembly elections.

In the 2002 assembly elections, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal got 5.49 percent of the votes. The vote base of this regional party further reduced in the 2007 elections. The regional party got only 3.7 percent of the vote. In the 2012 assembly elections, the party’s support base fell to 1.93 per cent. In the 2017 assembly elections, not a single MLA of the party could win and the support base slipped badly to just 0.7 percent. For the party’s ever-shrinking base, its leaders blame the BJP and the Congress that both these national political parties planned a strategy to eliminate the regional party’s existence. Political analyst Avneet Kumar Ghildiyal says that Uttarakhand Kranti Dal itself is to blame for its declining political credibility and support base. The leaders of this party sacrificed the party for the sake of aspiration in their politics.

Formation of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal was established on 26 July 1969. Its purpose was to create a hill state. At that time Uttarakhand was a part of Uttar Pradesh. The demand of this regional political party was that the mountainous region of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand should be recognized as a separate state, for which the regional party launched a tremendous mass movement.

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal will contest elections on 70 assembly seats

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal’s central president Kashi Singh Airi said that the party would field its candidates on 70 assembly seats in the state. He also released the party’s election manifesto. In this way, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal is the first such party in the state which has released its manifesto for the first time. Airi said that the question of capital is most important for the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and it considers Gairsain to be the soul of the mountain.

In such a situation, we believe from the very beginning that Gairsain capital is not the name of a place, because it is also a philosophy of decentralization of development in the hills. The dream of the people of the hilly region of the state to make Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand has been shattered by both the Congress and the BJP and both the parties have deceived the people of the state. Along with the issue of Gairsain, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal will also go among the public regarding the issue of education and health in the election field.