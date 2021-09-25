The Path to Financial Security That Doesn’t Lead to a 401(k)

“We almost went bankrupt,” he said. “We lost about $350,000.” To date, Mr. Napoleon has been able to recoup only a fraction of the savings he has put into the business, dealing a major blow to his long-term plan to buy the property and create a stream of rental income.

“I have always made it my goal to be financially free,” said Mr. Napoleon. “My family is dirt poor,” he said. “Fate gives them stability.” It was disheartening now, he said, to realize that his credit score had sunk under the weight of the debt he had earned, when his cash flow had plummeted. Now he has to start over effectively.

Mr Napoleon said his family home in Brooklyn where he and his four siblings, one of whom has special needs, has been in foreclosure for more than a decade. “They worked really hard to get their home as immigrant Americans,” he said. “One of my reasons for retiring early is to spend time with my parents and take some for granted.”

A sense of obligation to parents and sometimes extended families burdens the finances of many millennials with roots in immigrant communities, said 30-year-old Shellis Rogers, who grew up in Trinidad and New York City, and turned to advice. Scored on. She now lives in New York and has her own business as an accountant and business coach.

“It’s more about building for the individual versus the family,” she said. “Certainly, as someone who is into finance and accounting and has a lot of clients of color, I have noticed that there is an urgent need for cash flow for many people”, she said. Compared to reinvesting in your business, “adding to a 401(k) doesn’t seem as fruitful.”

Mr. Duplessi said he had decided to put money in a 401(k) when he had the opportunity to open an account two years ago, when he became eligible to do so through his union. But he said he was not sure how much to trust it, as both his parents lost money in their accounts during the financial crisis in 2008 and when the hotel he worked at during the pandemic. Were unable to make any contributions when closed.

Many black and Hispanic workers do not even have the option of opening a 401(k). Federal Reserve data shows that 68 percent of white working-age households have access to employer-sponsored defined-contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, compared to only 56 percent of black workers and 44 percent of Hispanic workers. in those who have access to such schemes. .