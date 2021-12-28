The perfume trader was used to keeping money hidden in the house, where the officials of the department got suspicious, hammered there

In the raids of Income Tax, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at the house of Kannauj’s perfume trader, new secrets are being revealed one after the other. The latest news is that he was in the habit of keeping money hidden in the house. Wherever the officers of the department got suspicious, only notes are being received when hammer is used there. Meanwhile, the officers have discovered a secret cellar in his Kannauj house, in which notes and gold and silver were kept hidden.

The officers searched every corner of his house, no wall or ceiling was found in which money and gold and silver were not hidden. The situation was the same in both the Kanpur house and the Kannauj house. He had kept cash in secret lockers, walls. From this it was decided that it hides money in all its houses in the same way. Wherever there was doubt on the basis of this. Excavated there in the house.

Around Rs 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver was recovered so far from the house of a perfume trader in Kanpur in the raids. Piyush Jain was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday on the orders of the court. His lawyer Sudhir Malviya has given an application in the court to deposit penalty on tax evasion of Rs 52 crore. The next hearing in this matter will take place when the court opens after January 1.

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that he is related to the Samajwadi Party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said in Hardoi’s meeting on Tuesday that when the Income Tax Department raided a few days ago, brother Akhilesh’s stomach started twitching, saying that the raid was conducted due to political malice and today he understood the answer. It has not been said that in the raids (raids of perfume dealers in Kannauj and Kanpur) from the socialist perfume maker, Rs.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party denied having any relation with Piyush Jain and said that he is a man of BJP. By mistake, the officers raided his place. Talking to reporters before the start of the Samajwadi Rath Yatra in Unnao, UP, the SP chief said that the names of many BJP leaders who were in touch with him will come out from the CDR (call detail record) of the businessman.

