The person appeared in the vest during the virtual hearing, the angry court imposed a fine of 10 thousand, know the whole matter

In this case, the person married in 2014 according to Hindu customs. After almost five years of marriage, in 2019, there was a dispute between the two and both started living separately.

During the hearing in the Delhi High Court on Friday, a strange incident was seen. During the virtual hearing, a person appeared in front of the court in a vest. The court got angry with his action and he was fined.

The court has imposed a fine of ten thousand rupees on the person for this act. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said in an order- “During the VC, petitioner No. 5 has appeared in the vest for his identity through the VC. The conduct of Petitioner No.5 in his implied appearance before the Court is wholly unacceptable. Even though the proceedings were being done through VC, he should have appeared before the court in proper clothes”.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking quashing of the FIR relating to the matrimonial dispute. The person on whom this fine has been imposed has been accused by the wife itself. However, both the parties settled their dispute in July this year and approached the court to quash the FIR. The court accepted the plea and quashed the FIR registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2019.

During the hearing, the court was told that a girl child has been born after marriage, but the father has not been given any right to meet her. The counsel appearing for the husband told the court that an email should be sent every month to inform the petitioner about the well being of the child. On this demand of the husband, the wife said that she has no objection to it, she will send information about the child every month.