The person who slept in the cargo, came to pick up the luggage, reached UAE, know the whole matter

Sometimes, even after trying, someone does not get the opportunity to travel by plane, then someone gets the pleasure of it unknowingly. Something similar happened with a loader who was loading and unloading goods in Mumbai. He slept in the cargo itself and was on the way when he woke up. Everything came to light when the plane landed in the United Arab Emirates.

A ‘loader’ (worker) fell asleep in the ‘cargo compartment’ of an IndiGo airline’s Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight, but was found safe on arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital. This information was given by the officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He said that after loading the luggage on Sunday night, a loader of the private airline slept behind the luggage in the cargo compartment.

It should be noted that the loader is a laborer who unloads and unloads goods. Officials said the cargo door was locked and he woke up when the plane took off from the Mumbai airport. After the plane landed in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi officials conducted a medical examination of the loader and his physical condition was found to be stable and normal.

Also Read Tata increased Indigo’s tension by buying Air India, there is no fear from Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa airline

DGCA officials said that after getting necessary clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger by the same flight. He said the airline personnel who were involved in the incident have been removed from duty pending investigation. When asked about the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “We are aware of the incident and the relevant authorities have been informed. The matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s health department on Tuesday said that eight new cases of oomicron form have been registered in the state and none of these patients has traveled abroad recently. The Health Department said in a bulletin that with the new cases, the number of people infected with the new form of SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 28 in the state. Of these, seven cases have been reported in Mumbai and three women are among the infected.

The post The person who slept in the cargo plane, reached UAE, know the whole matter appeared first on Jansatta.

#person #slept #cargo #pick #luggage #reached #UAE #matter