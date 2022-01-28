The phone “gets over” quickly in the net? These are the best data packs, see – which is best for you in Jio, Airtel and VI Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea…Know which Internet Data Pack is best for you – the phone “ends” quickly? These are the best data packs, see which one is best for you in Jio, Airtel and VI

In the era of cut-throat competition in India, the prices of packs and plans of these three well-known telecom companies (JIO, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea) are almost the same. Some time back, all three had increased the price of their plans.

Do you also lose your internet daily data (every day) because of watching video content? If yes, then Data Booster Plans can prove to be of great use for you.

You may be away from your home or office Wi-Fi. It’s also possible that you have a system update or a game update that needs to be downloaded and installed on the go. Not only this, data booster packs will help you boost data when you need it the most.

Here we are telling you the top data booster plans ranging from very affordable to the most data, which you can find on Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

By the way, note that most of these plans will match the validity of your existing plan. So, if your current calling plan is going to expire in a few days, then you might not want to go for a big data booster. However, here are the plans:

Jio Data Booster Plans: Reliance Jio offers four data booster plans. These will match the validity of your existing plans. There is a plan of Rs 15, which will give you 1GB data. The Rs 25 plan will give 2GB data, the Rs 61 plan and the Rs 121 plan will get 12GB data. By the way, Jio also offers three work-from-home plans. They provide you double digit data benefits.

However, these will not match your current validity. Instead, you will come up with your own validity, which is a month (30 days). These include Rs 181 plan with 30GB data, Rs 241 pack with 40GB data and Rs 301 plan with 50GB data. There is also a Rs 296 plan, which offers 25GB data for 30 days, which can be found in the ‘No Daily Limit’ tab on the MyJio app.

Airtel Data Booster Plans: Airtel offers a data booster plan of Rs 58. It comes with 3GB data and no additional benefits. There is also a 5GB data plan for Rs 98. In this, users also get a subscription to Wynk Music Premium. For those who want a little more data, Airtel also has a 6GB data booster plan. It costs Rs 108 and offers free Hello Tunes and other benefits.

If you want even more data (either to last several days or for really big downloads on the go) then Airtel has 12GB data booster plan for Rs 118 and 15GB data booster plan for Rs 148. However, the most expensive plan is Rs 301, which offers 50GB additional data.

Vodafone Idea Data Booster Plans: Vi also offers several data booster plans, but none will match your current validity. Instead, it comes with a validity of its own (customer). The Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB data. It will be valid for 24 hours only. 48 pack will get 2GB data for 21 days. The Rs 58 pack will get 3GB data for 28 days. 98 plan will get 9GB data for 21 days.

For more data plans, the company has a plan of Rs 118, which gives 12GB data for 28 days. There is also a plan of Rs 298 which offers 50Gb data for 28 days and 100Gb data for 56 days which is Rs 418.

Google to invest one billion dollars in Airtel: Meanwhile, American multinational company and search engine Google Telecom Company will invest one billion dollars in Bharti Airtel. This includes a fund for potential commercial deals (commercial agreements) with equity investments. Under this, agreements will be approved on mutually agreed terms over the next five years. Google is making this investment as part of the Google for India Digitization Fund.