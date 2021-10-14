The photo will remain in the phone, but even after searching lakhs, no one else will be able to find it; This is such a joke! Tech Jugad: The photo will remain in the phone but no one else will be able to find it; Know the Trick – The photo will remain in the phone, but even after searching lakhs, no one else will be able to find it; This is such a joke!

There are many such pictures on our smartphone, which we want to keep to ourselves. Efforts are made that no one can see them, but many times when the phone is in the hands of others due to work or other reasons, then people unknowingly or secretly also see the items of the media gallery. In such a situation, your private photos do not remain private again.

To avoid such a situation, you can adopt an easy jugaad, so that the photo will remain in your phone, but the people in front will not be able to find it even after searching lakhs. Unless they know this method, then Let’s know the trick:

The most important thing is that this jugaad is only for those who run Apple iPhone. First you have to go to the photo album of the phone. Then select any picture and go to its options and there you will get the option of ‘Hide’ (fifth option from the top). Selecting it will make it disappear from the selected photo album, but a hidden album will appear (in the second place in the hidden album). Anyone can find it after searching.

Actually, there is a hidden folder in the ‘Utilities’ under the album, in which you can go and access the hidden photo. To hide the entire hidden folder, go to “Settings”. There select “Photos”. Next you will get the option of “Hidden Album”. You have to disable it, after which that entire hidden album will disappear. If you want to unhide it (keep it visible), then enable the option ‘Hidden Album’.

At the same time, like the iPhone, Android also has the option to hide photos and other documents on the phone. You can also hide photos in a calculator-like app, which looks like a subtraction app from the outside, but is actually a vault (a kind of dungeon) as an additional function. These apps can also come in handy to hide photos: