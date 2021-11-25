The picture of Andhra dam in the advertisement of the UP government, the former IAS said – nothing to show in the name of development, people are also taking a pinch

A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that the UP government has used the picture of Andhra’s dam in the advertisement.

With the assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political stir has also intensified. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 3,240 crore. But now a picture of this dam project has been embroiled in controversies. A photo is being shared on social media promoting Bhavani Dam project. It has a picture of a dam printed in it. It is written with this photo – A gift to Bundelkhand, Bhavni Dam Project.

The photo going viral also has a picture of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But opposition parties and many people are questioning this picture. Many others, including former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, have claimed that this picture is of Srisailam dam on the Krishna river, on the border of Telangana-Andhra Pradesh. Now Surya Pratap Singh has also made a tweet regarding this picture.

He wrote in his tweet, ‘Yogi ji, when you have nothing to show in the name of development, then you are telling the development of other states as your own. The Srisailam dam on the Krishna river, the border of Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, has been shown in the poster of Yogi Ji, the Bhavani dam project of Lalitpur in Bundelkhand. Got caught again, it’s amazing. Another user Rajiv Nigam wrote, ‘What an honest thinking that always the photo has to be pasted from other states.’

User Vinay Negi wrote, ‘It is also amazing that Yogi ji does not give up his actions. They have a lot of courage to lie.’ A user named Mumtaz Mir writes, ‘It is clear from the picture itself that how much development has happened in UP. If any BJP leader speaks from the front, then it is a lie to understand. Modi ji does not know with which mouth he does rallies. User Prakash Walia writes, ‘Actually Yogi ji will now uproot it like Hanuman ji and fit it in Bundelkhand.’ User Arun Kumar writes, ‘If you open the truth of Yogi this time, then he will inaugurate the dam on Hindon river in 2070.’

User Jignesh Patel writes, ‘Government alone is not responsible for this. The people who support him are equally responsible. Farmers, officers, leaders all went wrong. If anyone is right then Modi in Delhi and Yogi in Lucknow. One user wrote, ‘This is nothing. Yogi ji has no fault in this because he has learned all these things from Modi ji. Had Modi ji been there, he would have stuck the dam of Italy.