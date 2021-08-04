The Pitchers Who Know How Kumar Rocker Feels

On August 1, Carter Stewart, starting pitcher for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Japanese Professional Baseball League Nippon, saw history repeat itself at 7,071 miles in Queens.

As hours dwindled before the signing deadline for selected players in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Kumar Rocker, the Mets’ first-round pick, was unsigned. It was reported that the team had concerns about the health of Rocker’s arm after a physical exam at Citi Field. Stewart, who had a similar experience in 2018, felt a hint of sadness when another player was forced to defend his health against a team that held all the power.

“I would love to know more about what they saw,” said Stewart. “It was very strange to see a guy like him not sign, because of his dominance throughout his career. I would love to tell her my story and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be okay.’ “

When Rocker, a right-handed hard-throw pitcher from Vanderbilt University, was selected by the Mets on July 11, many viewed the choice as a steal. Entered the draft, he was ranked sixth best prospect by MLB.com and fifth best by Baseball America. Falling to the 10th pick seemed weak for a pitcher whose devastating pitching lineup had made him a sensation online, as well as teammate Jack Leiter, who was caught by the Texas Rangers with the No.2 pick.