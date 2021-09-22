The Pixel 6 may have leaked and may not be in Google’s hands for once

Google went ahead of any potential news leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by announcing the phones in August, in which they will run on the company’s long-developed Tensor chip. But it is possible that some leakers may have recently got hold of a genuine unit. posted a video Twitter by @thisistechtoday It might be showing a pre-production version of the Pixel 6 Pro, complete with its triple rear camera array.

Of course, Google isn’t hesitant to share what the device will look like — even for people setting up dummy units in its NYC store. To that end, the rotating device in this short clip looks like what we’ve seen so far – despite the weird Google logo placeholder. The phone in this video has a hole-punch selfie camera, and all its buttons are located on its right edge.

I think this could be the first leaked video of Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo will indicate this is an early production test unit, this means there may be some differences between what you see here and actual production equipment. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M Brandon Lee | This is today’s technology (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

Like the Pixel 6 Pro shared by Google, the phone in this video shows a metallic and glossy rail around its raised camera bar, in contrast to the Pixel 6’s dark, matte-textured rail. Of course, it’s hard to tell for sure in this footage.

So while it’s not that we haven’t seen what the phone looks like, what’s notable in this video is that the display is turned on, which is an angle on the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro that we’re looking for. Not there Saw a lot outside of this new ad. Admittedly, this is a boring glimpse, showing the same screen you see during the Android 12 setup process. Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

We still don’t know exactly when Google plans to completely take the wraps off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro or when it will share prices and release date. But it should happen soon, maybe sometime in October, if last years are any indication.