The player who cut Dhawan’s card from the T20 World Cup is failing himself, is in danger in Playing 11

New Delhi: T20 World Cup 2021 is going to start from October 17. India is considered to be a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup this year. The Indian team for the T20 World Cup has been selected long ago. Team India’s selectors made a big mistake by dropping Shikhar Dhawan from the T20 World Cup, because Shikhar Dhawan has often been raining heavily in ICC tournaments.

The player who dismissed Dhawan himself is failing

For the T20 World Cup 2021, the selectors thought it more appropriate to give KL Rahul a chance in place of Shikhar Dhawan, but this batsman’s performance in the current IPL has been mediocre. In the match played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, KL Rahul played a slow innings of 39 runs in 35 balls. It was a very slow innings according to T20 cricket. The result was that in the end Punjab Kings had to face defeat by 6 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After Rahul’s mediocre performance, he is in danger of playing in the playing XI of the T20 World Cup. In such a situation, Virat Kohli himself can come down to open.

shikhar dhawan big match player

India is a balanced team. Considering the form Shikhar was in, he had an opportunity. Shikhar could also have been kept in the T20 World Cup squad, as he performs well in big tournaments. Shikhar Dhawan has scored more than 400 runs in the current season of IPL. Even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could not do what Shikhar Dhawan did.

More than 400 runs in 6 consecutive seasons

Shikhar Dhawan is scoring more than 400 runs in every IPL season from 2016 to 2021. He has scored more than 400 runs in a single season in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Dhawan has done wonders in scoring more than 400 runs in 2011 and 2012 as well. This legendary Delhi batsman has scored more than 400 in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Along with this, Dhawan has done this feat a total of 8 times. The record of highest 400 plus score in IPL is in the name of Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings. He has scored more than 400 runs 9 times in a single season. Shikhar Dhawan’s reign has once again been established in IPL 2021.

Dhawan has been opening with Rohit for a long time

Veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been playing the responsibility of opening with Rohit Sharma in the Indian team for a long time but he has not been given a place in the World Cup team. Surprisingly, the selectors did not think it right to give Shikhar Dhawan a place in the reserve players as well. This angered all the fans of Gabbar. Let us tell you that Shikhar Dhawan was running in dangerous form. In the recently concluded limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan was sent as the captain of the team.

Indian team for T20 world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Stan by: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.