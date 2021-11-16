The Police Fatally Shot a Young Girl. Two Teenagers Are Charged With Murder.

The shooting began in the suburbs of Philadelphia when two teenagers and a gunman opened fire outside a high school football stadium just as a game was about to end in a Philadelphia suburb.

It ended with the death of an 8-year-old girl named Fanta Biliti – not two boys but three police officers at the scene, who accidentally started firing in the direction of the car. The source of the bullets.

Now, more than two months after the deadly police shooting that rocked the small town of Sharon Hill, criminal charges have been filed in the case – but not against the three officers. Two teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a girl, the daughter of a West African immigrant who participated in a game to see her sister, a cheerleader and her cousin. One of the football players.

Prosecutors’ decision to indict both teenagers, even if they did not shoot the girl, allowed the police officers involved to keep the job, sparking outrage in the community and anger in her family who are worried the police will eventually avoid responsibility.