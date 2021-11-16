The Police Fatally Shot a Young Girl. Two Teenagers Are Charged With Murder.
The shooting began in the suburbs of Philadelphia when two teenagers and a gunman opened fire outside a high school football stadium just as a game was about to end in a Philadelphia suburb.
It ended with the death of an 8-year-old girl named Fanta Biliti – not two boys but three police officers at the scene, who accidentally started firing in the direction of the car. The source of the bullets.
Now, more than two months after the deadly police shooting that rocked the small town of Sharon Hill, criminal charges have been filed in the case – but not against the three officers. Two teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a girl, the daughter of a West African immigrant who participated in a game to see her sister, a cheerleader and her cousin. One of the football players.
Prosecutors’ decision to indict both teenagers, even if they did not shoot the girl, allowed the police officers involved to keep the job, sparking outrage in the community and anger in her family who are worried the police will eventually avoid responsibility.
The charges are based on a legal principle known as “transfer intent”, which prosecutors believe is applicable in this case because they say that two teenagers intended to kill each other and that their actions resulted in Fanta’s death. But experts say prosecutors are extending the definition of “transfer intent” and could have difficulty filing charges in court.
Prosecutors say the role of police in Fanta’s death is still being investigated and a grand jury will begin reviewing the case on November 18 “to determine whether police officers used lethal force,” District Attorney Jack Delaware County said. Stolsteimer said in a statement.
“Since the grand jury is investigating, I ask for the community’s continued restraint,” he said.
Philip M. “It feels like a lot of smoke and mirrors to get away from police responsibility,” said Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University who studies police violence. “There is no point in shooting at a moving vehicle,” he added.
Bruce L. Castor Jr., a lawyer for the Billiards family, who has filed a lawsuit against Sharon Hill City and its police department on his behalf, said the girl’s parents were outraged by the allegations against the teens. He said the family believes the allegations are a smoke screen to protect police from the legal consequences of the beating. (Family, via Mr. Castor, declined to comment.)
Mr. Castor, former Acting Attorney General of Pennsylvania J. Former President Donald J. He was one of the defense attorneys during Trump’s second impeachment trial, saying he believed it would be difficult to convict two teenagers.
“I’m surprised the district attorney was so aggressive but I definitely wish them well,” Mr Castor said. “I don’t immediately see how the principle of transferred purpose applies in this situation.”
The shooting began on the evening of August 27, just as the clock was ticking for the season-opening football game at Academy Park High School. The audience was already rushing to get out. On the radio, the announcer was giving the final score – the home team’s 42-0 victory – when the sound of gunfire could be heard. On the field, players hit the ground for safety.
Plaintiffs say two children – one 16, the other 18 – and their group of friends had an argument during the game. He says one of them blew up a gun in his waist while leaving the game and then pulled it out and started firing at another group of teenagers. Another boy, running to his car to retrieve a 9-millimeter torus pistol, fired back and wounded a bystander, a witness told investigators.
A group of police officers at a distance of about 140 feet fired 25 shots, killing Fanta and injuring three others, including his older sister.
The shooting of two teenagers, Mr Stolsteimer said in a statement, had resulted in “police officers stationed at the entrance to the football stadium responding at gunpoint.”
Experts say the law reflects a less-talked-about way the police can be held accountable – when officers kill someone but others who are on the scene and involved in various provocative crimes are charged with murder. Police response.
“The main point here is that the police acted recklessly and violated their duty by firing on the crowd,” said Dan Koziza of Delco Resist, a local social justice organization founded last year in the wake of George’s police murder. Floyd. “Now, instead of taking responsibility for what they did, they are trying to find an easy way out by blaming the murder on two young children.”
BuzzFeed News, in an investigation published in August, reported several similar cases across the country. Often in these cases, the plaintiffs apply the so-called criminal murder rule, which in some states allows a murder charge against a person who died without any intent to kill.
In one case, in Phoenix in 2019, police officers pulled over a car because they suspected four passengers had robbed it. One of them escaped and was shot dead by police. The other three were charged with murder, but police were not held accountable.
While the legal process is underway, state Senator Anthony H. Williams, whose district includes Sharon Hill, has been told to remain calm.
Mr Williams said he felt “blinded” and “betrayed” when the allegations were made, as he said he was discussing the matter with the district attorney’s office.
He said, “There are no people who shoot at Chimurdi. “In the name of God, how you can go from not charging participants to charging non-participants is an excuse to change the system. No improvement, but dramatic change is needed. It’s mind blowing. “
