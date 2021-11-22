The Politics of Menace – The New York Times
The unofficial rule of receiving death threats in the Congress for years was that he should not be talked about. It seems to have changed.
Something unusual happened last week when the House debated whether to condemn Arizona’s far-right Congressman Paul Gosser for posting a changed anime video showing the assassination of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive representative in New York. In a series of speeches, the MPs made clear and crude confessions about the frequency with which they too had received violent threats.
Nikema Williams, a new Democrat from Georgia, described how strange it was for security officials to leave their child in kindergarten. Jackie Wolorski, a veteran Republican from Indiana, revealed that an activist had recently tried to run over her with her car.
“The real threat of violence against members of Congress is real, and it’s growing,” said Democrat Ted Duchess of Florida, who heads the House Ethics Committee. “Now more than ever, many of us fear for our physical safety.”
I have covered Congress for more than three years, and I was shocked by the testimonials of those MPs as proof of the extent to which the threat of political violence has increased in American politics since the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.
But Republican response to Gosser’s final condemnation was equally shocking: House party leaders in the House of Representatives flatly refused to condemn the video, and their ranks and files were almost unanimously closed around Gossar. Dozens of Republicans rallied around him because he was condemned.
The purpose of the vote was to show responsibility for political violence. Instead, it revealed a more worrying trend: the growing tolerance for dangerous, provocative rhetoric within the Republican Party is increasingly supported by its loud voice. It was a preview of what could happen in Washington.
How did we get here?
Goser’s protest timeline began when he posted the video earlier this month. A brutally edited work depicting him beheading Ocasio-Cortez and brandishing a sword at President Biden.
Goser, who has joined hands with white nationalists, refused to apologize. He insisted the video was meant to depict a “symbolic” strategic battle over immigration.
But it was clear that the shadow of the January attack on the Capital hung over last week’s proceedings. Democrats warned that Gosser’s remarks could be interpreted as a call for similar weapons when Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march on Congress and “fight like hell” at a Jan. 6 rally.
And while Gosser’s video was one of the most provocative demonstrations of violence perpetrated by a member of Congress, it was the latest example of Republican lawmakers using derogatory language.
In the days and weeks before the riots, Trump’s closest allies in the House, including Gosser, used rhetorical, inflammatory rhetoric to encourage his followers to fight Biden’s victory. He falsely suggested that Trump was the victim of a coup d’tat and dated January 6 as the party’s “1776 Moment.”
While politically motivated violence – targeting lawmakers – is not a new phenomenon, Capitol police say they have seen a sharp rise in violent threats and messages over the past five years, as Trump’s style of politics has become mainstream. A spokesman declined to comment on the party’s threats, but said a review of court records showed that both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been targeted.
What’s next?
Democrats removed Gosser from two House committees. But his exile will not last long. Republicans are already vowing political revenge if they take back the House.
Kevin McCarthy, a House Republican leader, told reporters he would return Georgia Republicans Gosser and Marjorie Taylor Green, who were removed from committees by Democrats for violent remarks, and would return to their panel assignments if Republicans regained a majority in 2023. And McCarthy reiterated this. Republicans will consider expelling some Democrats from their committee seats.
Shortly after his condemnation, Gosser retweeted his original violent video, and Trump gave him new support.
Takeaway
The act of protest by the Congress is to cast a shadow of insult on the MP to see politicians and voters alike. Instead, by rallying around Gosar, Republican leaders openly supported him, although he publicly but vaguely condemned the violence.
Those results will extend beyond Gossar’s political position.
“It’s not about me. This representative is not about Gossar, “Ocasio-Cortez said in the House. “It’s about what we’re willing to accept.”
