The Politics of Menace – The New York Times

The unofficial rule of receiving death threats in the Congress for years was that he should not be talked about. It seems to have changed.

Something unusual happened last week when the House debated whether to condemn Arizona’s far-right Congressman Paul Gosser for posting a changed anime video showing the assassination of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive representative in New York. In a series of speeches, the MPs made clear and crude confessions about the frequency with which they too had received violent threats.

Nikema Williams, a new Democrat from Georgia, described how strange it was for security officials to leave their child in kindergarten. Jackie Wolorski, a veteran Republican from Indiana, revealed that an activist had recently tried to run over her with her car.

“The real threat of violence against members of Congress is real, and it’s growing,” said Democrat Ted Duchess of Florida, who heads the House Ethics Committee. “Now more than ever, many of us fear for our physical safety.”