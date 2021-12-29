The poor did not get any housing in the SP government, today the same money is coming out of the walls: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Assembly Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath has said that “the poor did not get any government accommodation in the SP government, today the same money is coming out of the walls.” He was addressing a gathering organized on the arrival of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra in Farrukhabad on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi said that the government of double engine fulfilled the resolution which was taken five years ago before time. On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 174 development projects in Farrukhabad costing Rs 196 crore.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Those who hid the money of the poor during the previous governments, grabbed it, it is being pulled out now. Now I understand why Babua used to oppose it at the time of demonetisation.

The CM said that in the last four and a half years, we have given 43 lakh houses to the poor. Not a single poor got government housing under the Samajwadi Party government. Where has the housing money gone, the same money is coming out of the walls now.”

It is said that in the last four and a half years, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has given two crore 61 lakh people one toilet each to the families. Build community toilets in 58 thousand gram panchayats. Build adequate number of community toilets in cities as well. By giving community toilets to women’s voluntary organizations, they asked them to connect a destitute woman in every village to her. The government said that nine thousand rupees will be given to every such woman for care.

Said that “Work was not done for the poor, women, farmers, laborers in the Samajwadi Party government. If jobs were available for the youth, then uncle too, nephew too, maternal uncle and all the relations of Mahabharata used to go out for recovery. Said no youth was getting a job. His money was also lost and he was deprived of a job.

Gave jobs to more than four and a half lakh people and youth in the state. Connected one crore 61 lakh youth with employment and did the work of providing self-employment to six million people.

