The poor grew rapidly in India in the last eight years, an increase of 7 crore 60 lakhs by 2020 – claim in the report

A report has claimed that 76 million people have gone below the poverty line in India in the last eight years. This is the first time such a sharp increase in the number of poor is being seen in the country.

The number of poor in India has increased rapidly in the last eight years. According to a report, by 2020, 7 crore 60 lakh people have been added to this list. The unemployment figures in the country have also been increasing continuously for the last few months.

These things have come to the fore in the report of research fellow Santosh Mehrotra of the IZA Institute of Labor Economics in Bonn, Germany, and his colleague Jajati Keshari Parida. According to the report, the number of people living below poverty has increased by 76 million in the last eight years. This is the first time such a sharp increase in the number of poor is being seen in the country.

According to the report of The Wire, there is another shocking thing in this report. The data taken in this is from the beginning of the corona epidemic. That is, this number had increased even before Corona. Professor Santosh said that we present poverty figures based on the government’s own measure of consumption expenditure per capita. India has not released Consumption Expenditure Survey (CES) data since 2011-12, although the National Survey Organization (NSO) conducts these surveys every five years. The CES data for 2017-18 was not made public by the Government of India.

India’s Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS), which includes five-year employment-unemployment data from 1973-74 to 2011-12 (also in NSO’s data)- has also collected consumption expenditure of households. PLFS had been conducting surveys on this basis. But now it is done annually by NSO. While the PLFS questions on consumption expenditure are not as detailed as those of the CES, they are sufficient to estimate the change in consumption on a full time basis.

He said- “The problem is that the income has come down so much, I am talking about before Kovid. In our country, according to me, if we follow the scale of the government poverty line, then according to that the number of poor people has increased from the number of poor people in 2012 to seven and a half million. Meaning every year about one crore people were coming below the poverty line, in the last eight years”.

Santosh Mehrotra further explains that the unemployment rate in 2019-20 has been the highest in history. Unemployment had tripled in 2018 compared to 2012. Between 2004-05 and 2012, 75 lakh jobs were being created in the non-farm sector every year. Every year after 2012, it became less than 30 lakhs. Obviously employment will decrease. When unemployment rises to such a high degree that there is an imbalance between demand and supply.