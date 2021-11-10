The Popularity of E-Bikes Isn’t Slowing Down



This kind of trend has the potential to change urban transport. In New York City, more than half of all car trips are three miles or less, according to a 2019 study by analyst company INRIX. Many small car trips can, imaginatively, be replaced by a shorter, faster e-bike ride. So what does it take to get there?

David Zipper, a Visiting Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a specialist in new types of mobility technology, said the growing appetite for electrified rides is the product of three simultaneous unfolding trends.

The first is the rapid development of lithium-ion batteries. Used to power electric cars, these batteries have become “smaller, more efficient and cheaper,” Mr. Zipper said, using them for scooters, mopeds and, he added, “even for smaller applications, like bicycles.”

Second, he said, the last decade has seen a resurgence of interest in urban cycling around the world. And the third is what he calls the “gateway drug” of the bike-sharing program, which allows riders to use e-bikes without having to buy them.

Mr Zipper, who regularly uses the Washington Capital BikeShare or CaBi, said: “You put it together and it’s a kind of natural growth. “E-bikes take advantage of all this.”

Updated November 9, 2021, 11:31 PM ET

Most e-bikes fall into three categories. First, with the help of a pedal, the riders are given a motor drive, as if an invisible hand is pushing them forward. The second, a throttle, allows the rider to zoom in at about 20 miles per hour without pedaling, and is commonly used by delivery drivers and couriers. And last is the fast pedal assist, which allows a minimum speed of 28 mph

For New York City bikes, electric-blue pedal-assist bikes make up 20 percent of the fleet but travel 35 percent of all rides, according to internal data provided by Lyft, its parent company. Considering that the monthly City Bike Rides have gone up to three million four times this year, that’s a lot.