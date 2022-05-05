The powerful trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is out! The powerful trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is out!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anubhav Sinha is all set to take many viewers on a mission of a lifetime. It is a political action thriller film. In its trailer, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of an undercover cop for the first time in his career. Shot on a large scale and on massive canvas, the film has been shot at extraordinary locations in the North East with not only interesting content, but gripping action sequences as well. Brilliant performances by a talented ensemble cast and with a layered and suspenseful storyline, the trailer of the film from the very beginning makes the audience hungry for more.

The trailer thus has a lot to talk about, just like Sinha’s previous films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, we can expect a lot more from this film on the big screen, especially when The Article 15 duo is back together.

So Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on the same and said, “Manek truly celebrates the feeling of being an Indian. Anubhav Sir has set a new benchmark by pushing the envelope with this film with his passionate story. My character Joshua forced me to do things physically and mentally that I had never done before.

With the right guidance and training, I gave this character my best shot at bringing to life everything I experienced for the film. Producer of this film Anubhav Sinha says, “Manyak has been my most challenging film till date. It is based on a topic about which perhaps little is spoken.

It re-emphasizes the fact that India can rise up and win as a country, despite the differences in our cultures, traditions, languages. So despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in rough terrain or filming during the pandemic, we went ahead.

I feel proud and triumphant that we have accomplished everything we set out to do with this film. Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Anubhav Sinha has carved a niche for himself when it comes to telling a good story and ‘Anek’ is another great film of cinema.

The audience and Ayushmann fans have a lot to watch in this film and he is all set to embrace the role and make it memorable for the audience. Let me tell you, ‘Anek’ is a political action thriller of an Indian who will rise and make India win.

The film has been shot at some extraordinary locations in the North East. Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichussa’s Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Banaras MediaWorks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 14:51 [IST]