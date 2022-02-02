The powerful trailer of ‘Home Coming’ starring Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal released! The powerful trailer of ‘Home Coming’ starring Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal released!

A youth musical drama ‘#Homecoming’ starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar is all set to release soon. The film is written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who is making his directorial debut with the 90-minute feature. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata, who reunite after 7 years at their old theater rehearsal site, on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Which is in danger of being converted into a heritage hotel. The film is a unique cosmopolitan film with dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English, making it an audience appealing film. The first look poster beautifully captures the life of a regular college theater group with glimpses of their college life and how theater has played a big part in it.

It also promises an authentic insight into the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata at first glance. Presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations, the film is a folk production. #Homecoming was also selected for the NFDC Producers Lab, South Asia’s largest film marketplace collection, in 2019.

The film comprises a whole crew of multiple award winners. Talking about the film, director Soumyajeet said, “The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of Bollywood and Tollywood as part of a group of over 30 actors, along with a national and international award winning crew. This is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming.

This musical film was an experience of a lifetime for all of us. Misfits’ love and passion towards the film will be visible on screen. Reunions, friendship and return have found a home in #Homecoming. Expressing her thoughts, Sayani Gupta said, “#Homecoming is really special for many reasons. Working in Kolkata, working with old friends and making some new friends.

Soumyajit is a force and I am very happy that I could be a part of his debut film. This film is made with immense love and undeniable passion and I hope it is able to reach as many people as possible. I am Mr. Salt Roll, Mr. Prem. She is one woman you cannot ignore and grow out of. You’ll know what I mean when you watch the film.”

Plabita Borthakur said, “It was special to work in this film because of the cast and crew members, so many amazing actors coming together. It was my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favorite cities. Love the film and the spirit of the filmmakers. I was excited for it ever since I read the script and when it all came together in front of me it was gorgeous. I love my character Nargis, to a large extent Like me. Though I was a bit nervous about Kavita.”

