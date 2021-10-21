The price of bitcoin reached life time high, crossed USD 66000

The price of bitcoin has reached a record level with $62172. According to CoinDesk, bitcoin is currently at $65963.97 at 7.30 pm. Whereas in the last 24 hours, the price of bitcoin had gone down to $61424.44.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has set a new record during the trading session today. Bitcoin not only broke the level of $ 65 thousand but has also crossed the level of $ 66000. In fact, the opening of bitcoin’s first futures exchange in the US, ie ETF, has accelerated. In the month of October, there was a steady increase in the price of bitcoin. Because of which speculations were being made that bitcoin would break its old level of $ 64888.99. Let us tell you that this year the price of bitcoin has increased by more than 120 percent.

bitcoin at record high

The price of bitcoin reached close to 65 thousand in mid-April

Prior to this, the lifetime high of bitcoin was $64888.99, which was made in April 2021. After that, in the month of June, the price of bitcoin went below $ 30 thousand. Since then, there has been a fluctuating environment in bitcoin. The price of bitcoin has seen a rise again in October. Talking about the last one week, the price of bitcoin has seen a rise of about 15 percent.

What’s up with the rest of the currency?

On the other hand, talking about the world’s second cryptocurrency, Ethereum is also seeing a rise of more than 5 percent. At the current time i.e. at 7.45 pm, the price has crossed $4000. Ethereum has given a return of 24 per cent in the last one month. Whereas in 6 months, Ethereum has given a return of 77 percent. While the price of Dogecoin is seeing a rise of about 3 percent. The price of Dogecoin has come down to $0.252019 at 7.45 pm. Dogecoin has returned 13% in the last one month. Whereas a return of 9000 percent has come in one year.