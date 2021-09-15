The price of the new bungalow of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is shocking, they have bought property in Alibag

A day ago, it was reported that () and () have bought a luxury property (some distance away) from Mumbai. It is said that this luxurious property is Deepika-Ranveer’s holiday home. Now it is known how much Deepika-Ranveer has paid for this property. Everyone is shocked to hear this amount. According to a news portal, Ranveer and Deepika have paid Rs 22 crore for the luxury property. Apart from this, stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore has also been levied on the registry of these properties. It is said that this bungalow has 5 bedrooms and it is located in Mapgaon of Alibag in an area of ​​9000 acres. The property has been purchased by Ranveer-Deepika’s company RS Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd and KA Enterprises LLP. Earlier last month, it was reported that Deepika Padukone had bought an expensive apartment in her hometown of Bangalore. The building is still under construction. Deepika and Ranveer currently live in the Prabhadevi area of ​​Mumbai. This 4BHK flat was bought by Deepika in 2010. After marrying Ranveer in 2018, both of them shifted to it. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen together in their next film ’83’. Ranveer will be seen in the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. Apart from this, Ranveer is currently working in films like ‘Circus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. As for Deepika Padukone, she will be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.