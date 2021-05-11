The Price They Pay for Your Perfect Vacation Photo

It took practically three months, however Jody Pinder ultimately succeeded. Endangered inexperienced sea turtles, often shy, skittish and glad with a eating regimen of sea grass and algae, have been accepting handouts of squid that he and different native tour operators have been offering at Backside Harbor within the Bahamas.

“Should you don’t feed them, they gained’t come shut sufficient for you to see them and {photograph} them,” Mr. Pinder mentioned.

Earlier than the pandemic, Mr. Pinder and others had been promoting this assured journey to a booming inhabitants of vacationers. Day after day, boats would flock to Backside Harbor and vacationers would hop into its shallow turquoise waters holding squid morsels of their arms or on picket skewers. The turtles would then seize the snacks because the guests snapped Instagram-worthy photos.

Those that don’t take care typically discover themselves getting bitten by the aquatic animals, who could mistake human toes and fingers for one other snack.