The prices of these vehicles are low, but there is a lot of power in the “average”! Prices of these vehicles are low but the “average” has power as Eight out of 10 cars that give great mileage from Maruti Suzuki Plenty of breath! 8 out of 10 cars that give great mileage from Maruti Suzuki

The prices of these vehicles are low, but there is a lot of power in the "average"!

Since, the price of fuel is on the seventh sky. In such a situation, in terms of mileage, these vehicles can be charged anywhere.

Thinking of getting a new car in the New Year? But in view of the skyrocketing oil prices, you are concerned about the mileage of the vehicle, some Maruti Suzuki vehicles can be the best option for you. This is because, in terms of average, these value-for-money cars can go anywhere. With decent looks at a low price, it gives you strong mileage, which does not put much burden on your pocket.

Interestingly, out of the top 10 vehicles giving good averages, eight are from Maruti. Of these, the Celerio, Swift Dzire and Baleno are in the top three. These three vehicles give mileage of 26 kmpl to 23.87 kmpl. Let us know which other vehicles are included in the list:

New Celerio AMT 26.68 kmpl, Celerio (manual variant) 24.97 kmpl, Dzire 24.12 kmpl, Dzire (manual variant) 23.26 kmpl, Baleno and Toyota Glanza both 23.87 kmpl and Swift MMT 23.76 kmpl liter mileage.

Talking about other vehicles, then Alto 22.05 kmpl, Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT 22 kmpl, Datsun RediGo AMT 22 kmpl, WagonR 21.79 kmpl, S-Presso 21.7 kmpl and Ignis 20.89 kmpl. Gives average.

