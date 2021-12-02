The Pride Of India (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
In this post I am going to tell you about the movie Bhuj. You will also get information about the characters participating in Bhuj movies through this post. In this post you will be well-versed about Bhuj Movie.
You will be well acquired with Bhuj Movie, I want to inform you that if you have found the information correct then stay connected with GadgetClock.com so that you people can get information about upcoming Bollywood movie. Bhuj is scheduled to release on August, 2021.
Movie Info:
Full Name: Bhuj: The Pride of India
Released Year: 13 August 2021 (India)
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
Download Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies Information
- Initial release: 13 August 2021
- Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya
- Writer-Abhishek Dudhaiya
- Stars-Zahid AliHeroxicated ArmaanRahuul Chwudhary
- Music by -Amar Mohile
- Cinematography by -Aseem Bajaj
- Film Editing by -Dharmendra Sharma
- Casting By -Kuldeep Singh Chauhan , Shantilal Patel, Apurva Singh Rathore
- Production Design by-Narendra Rahurikar
- Art Direction by -Sukant Gantayat, Gautam Jadhav
- Set Decoration by -Kunal Kundu
Storyline
In this post I am going to tell you about the movie Bhuj. You will also get information about the characters participating in Bhuj movies through this post. In this post you will be well-versed about Bhuj Movie.
You will be well acquired with Bhuj Movie, I want to inform you that if you have found the information correct then stay connected with GadgetClock.com so that you people can get information about upcoming Bollywood movie. Bhuj is scheduled to release on August, 2021.
Bhuj: Pride of India is a celebration of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat lead by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who played a pivotal part in India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Karnik with his team, with the help of these local women created history by reconstructing the only IAF airstrip at Bhuj destroyed during war. Karnik was lauded for his valiant efforts which saved the day for the Indians. The film will be a tribute to unparalleled bravado displayed by not only Karnik but 300 women from the villages near Bhuj who accomplished this feat.—mystery boy
Cast
|Zahid Ali
|as Brigadier Mukhtar Baig
|Heroxicated Armaan
|as Armaan
|Rahuul Chwudhary
|as Virag Patel
|Ajay Devgn
|as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik
|Ihana Dhillon
|Not known
|Sanjay Dutt
|as Ranchordas Savabhai Rabari…
|Nora Fatehi
|as Heena Rehman
|Vaansh Goswami
|as Colonel Taimur
|Sharad Kelkar
|as RK Nair
|Ahtesham Azad Khan
|as Major Waqar sheikh
|Monazir Khan
|as Anurag Tripathy
|Rocky Mahajan
|as Iqbal Siddique
|Vishwas Nagda
|as Lakhan
|Vaibhav Palhade
|as Bablu
|Jay Patel
|as Srinivasan Naidu
|Pranitha
|Pranitha
|Vinod Pund
|Vinod Pund
|Pawan Shankar
|as Omani
Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
o Page
Movie Information
Name: Bhuj: The Pride of India
Year: 2021
Country- India
Language: Hindi
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Movies Story reviews
Screenshots: Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies
Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this film is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a movies downloading website.
Disclaimer – GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.
We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.
F9: The Fast Saga (2021) full movie download in Dual Audio
#Pride #India #Dual #Audio #Archives #720p
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.