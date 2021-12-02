Entertainment News

The Pride Of India (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

The Pride Of India (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
The Pride Of India (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

The Pride Of India (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

 

Bhuj The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

1 Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
1.1 Movie Info:
1.2 Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies Information
1.3 Storyline
1.4 Cast
1.5 Movie Information
1.6 Screenshots: Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies

In this post I am going to tell you about the movie Bhuj. You will also get information about the characters participating in Bhuj movies through this post. In this post you will be well-versed about Bhuj Movie.

Bhuj is scheduled to release on August, 2021.

Movie Info:

Full Name:  Bhuj: The Pride of India

Released Year: 13 August 2021 (India)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p 

Format: Mkv

Download  Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies Information

  • Initial release: 13 August 2021
  • Director:  Abhishek Dudhaiya
  • Writer-Abhishek Dudhaiya
  • Stars-Zahid AliHeroxicated ArmaanRahuul Chwudhary
  • Music by -Amar Mohile
  • Cinematography by -Aseem Bajaj
  • Film Editing by -Dharmendra Sharma
  • Casting By -Kuldeep Singh Chauhan , Shantilal Patel, Apurva Singh Rathore
  • Production Design by-Narendra Rahurikar
  • Art Direction by -Sukant Gantayat, Gautam Jadhav
  • Set Decoration by -Kunal Kundu

Storyline

Bhuj: Pride of India is a celebration of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat lead by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who played a pivotal part in India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Karnik with his team, with the help of these local women created history by reconstructing the only IAF airstrip at Bhuj destroyed during war. Karnik was lauded for his valiant efforts which saved the day for the Indians. The film will be a tribute to unparalleled bravado displayed by not only Karnik but 300 women from the villages near Bhuj who accomplished this feat.—mystery boy

Cast 

Zahid Ali as Brigadier Mukhtar Baig
Heroxicated Armaan as Armaan
Rahuul Chwudhary as Virag Patel
Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik
Ihana Dhillon Not known
Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Savabhai Rabari…
Nora Fatehi as Heena Rehman
Vaansh Goswami as Colonel Taimur
Sharad Kelkar as RK Nair
Ahtesham Azad Khan as Major Waqar sheikh
Monazir Khan as Anurag Tripathy
Rocky Mahajan as Iqbal Siddique
Vishwas Nagda as Lakhan
Vaibhav Palhade as Bablu
Jay Patel as Srinivasan Naidu
Pranitha Pranitha
Vinod Pund Vinod Pund
Pawan Shankar as Omani

 

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: Bhuj: The Pride of India 

Year: 2021

 Country- India

Language:  Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

                           Screenshots: Bhuj: The Pride of India Movies

 

