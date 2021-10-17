The priest ordered liquor from the person, then locked the room and beat him, set the motorcycle on fire

In Panchkula, Haryana, a middle-aged man has accused a temple priest of assaulting a temple priest by locking him in a room. The person has said that the priest first asked for liquor from him. Later, he locked her in a room and beat her fiercely. Not only this, the priest also set his motorcycle on fire.

The victim has been identified as Raj Kumar Singh, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh. The victim has lodged a complaint of assault with him at Chandimandir police station. In his complaint, Rajkumar Singh has written that on Thursday evening, I had gone to see Kenduwale Baba located at Bholenath temple at around five o’clock. There a boy named Moni or Mani, the son of a police officer, was sitting with the priest Baba Gulab Singh.

They both asked me to bring liquor. After drinking alcohol, both locked me in the room and beat me up. During this, the priest hit my left shoulder with a steel glass. The priest suggested to the police officer’s son that I should be killed and thrown in a nearby well or else I would go to the police. During the beating, both of them also snatched my mobile from me and broke it and threw it. Both of them also set fire to my motorcycle but I somehow managed to escape from there.

The victim tried to lodge a complaint the next day at the MDC police station in Panchkula but the police did not register her complaint. The police refused to register an FIR, saying that the area did not come under their jurisdiction. After this the victim lodged an FIR at Chandimandir police station.

Talking to The Indian Express on this whole matter, the complainant said that I work in the real estate market of Chandigarh. I used to go to the temple every 10-15 days for religious purposes for the last four or five months. Baba would sometimes ask me for food or groceries which I happily brought to him. I had become very superstitious and used to buy liquor for them as well. They didn’t want this thing to come out. So they tried to kill me.

However, the police is yet to arrest any accused in this case. The police have booked the accused under sections 323 (intentional hurt), 427 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

