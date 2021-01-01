The Prime Minister told Vinesh: Don’t let victory climb on your head, don’t let everyone settle in your mind; Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vinesh Fogat at a breakfast meeting with Indian athletes in Tokyo: Find out what the women wrestlers said in defense

Highlights Vinesh Fogat was considered a strong contender for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletes win 7 medals at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra made history by winning gold in javelin throw

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on social media on Wednesday. This video is of the Tokyo Olympic 2020 (Tokyo Olympic) athletes having breakfast at the Prime Minister’s residence. In this, Modi is seen interacting with Indian players.

The Prime Minister had on August 15 invited Indian athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympics to fortify the Red Fort. Athletes On the occasion of the 5th Independence Day, the Indian players had reached the Red Fort where the Prime Minister had raised their spirits with loud applause.

After feeding Churama to Neeraj Chopra, the Prime Minister said – This is very annoying! At breakfast, Modi became friends with the Olympians

During breakfast, the Prime Minister asked the Indian athletes about their Olympic experience and their favorite things. Modi asked Vinesh Fogat, a female wrestler, ‘And Vinesh … he belongs to my family … don’t be so angry … losing in a player’s life is a left handed game .. this is part of the game … let victory ever go to your head Don’t let defeat ever settle in your mind. This mantra is very important in life. I heard you haven’t met anyone since you arrived. ‘

On this Vinesh said that sir … even after so much hard work, if the medal does not come, it hurts. Modi said no, it doesn’t happen. The Prime Minister said, ‘Get rid of the defeat in your mind as soon as possible.’ To this Vinesh said, ‘Sir, it is not easy to accept defeat.’

The school will be known as Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, the Delhi government said

Tokyo was a medal contender at the Olympics

Before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh was a medal contender in women’s wrestling but had to return empty-handed. Vinesh had refused to stay in Tokyo Khelgaon and there were reports that she was not training with fellow female wrestlers.

Junior World Wrestling Championship: Wrestlers Ravinder, Balyan and Deepak win bronze in final

Allegation of discipline

However, after returning from Tokyo, Vinesh was accused of indiscipline. He was temporarily suspended. This was followed by all sorts of speculations. Vinesh apologized on Saturday, but it is still likely that the federation will not allow her to participate in the upcoming World Cup.

