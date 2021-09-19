The Problem When Soccer Clubs View Athletes as Assets

If the sale of Emerson Royal to Tottenham was a bit odd – he officially joined Barcelona only a month ago – it is Antoine Griezmann’s departure that will sting the most: allowing a player to sign with great fanfare and ceremony To return two years ago, initially on loan, to Atlético Madrid.

Still, it couldn’t be helped: Barcelona’s biggest need was to save first and then raise money, and that’s what they did at the end of the transfer window. Lionel Messi is gone; Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto have all agreed to reduce the terms; Griezmann is off the pay bill. By next summer, when his move to Atlético is made permanent, Barcelona will have generated $115 million in sales.

What Barcelona couldn’t do is, of course, selling off the players they need most to sell: high earners, dwindling stars, reminiscent of their years of folly. Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti are all still there. Barcelona doesn’t have a huge amount in common with Real Madrid, but there is, perhaps, some common ground here.

Whether Real’s approach (or approach) to woo Kylian Mbappe this summer was genuine, we’ll never know, not really: Real Madrid insists Paris Saint-Germain is adamant that it was not. Either way, the club has spent the past few seasons trying to raise the money needed to sign 22-year-old Mbappe: money that would have been used either as a transfer fee or as a golden handshake.

To do this, he would have sold players like Gareth Bale and Isco: Money to Match big names. But no one came forward, and so instead Real Madrid had to capitalize on a suite of promising youngsters: Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon and Oscar Rodriguez last season and Martin Odegaard this summer.

The policy has worked, but it brings with it an inevitable question: how bright would Real Madrid’s future be, how much more balanced his side would have been if he had been able to include Mbappe in a promising youth squad, his eventual arrival? Instead of selling as many of those players to get financed?

This is the same question that is haunting Barcelona. Emerson, like juniors Firpo and Carles Elena and Carles Pérez and Arthur before him, may not have made Barcelona great again, but at least, he would have helped rejuvenate the aging team. Instead, they were sold, as they all were, to cover the cost of past mistakes. Barcelona’s financial position is now in better shape than it was a month ago. The price is a high one, though: it had to be pledged yesterday to pay for it.