The Project host Carrie Bickmore cruelly trolled for her manicure amid the Melbourne lockdown



She was trolled for getting the coronavirus vaccine earlier on Monday.

And simply hours later Carrie Bickmore was attacked for not having an ideal manicure on The Project, regardless of Melbourne being in the midst of its fourth exhausting lockdown.

After the 40-year-old posted an image of the vibrant yellow outfit she was carrying on the information desk, Carrie was criticised for having two unpainted nails by ridiculous trolls.

Not fairly nailing it: Carrie Bickmore has been attacked for not having an ideal manicure on The Project, regardless of Melbourne being in the midst of its fourth exhausting lockdown

‘Unhealthy nail day,’ one commented.

The remark got here simply hours after the journalist was focused by anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists for saying that she’d acquired the coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, Carrie posted an Instagram picture of herself receiving the jab on alongside the caption: ‘Vaccinated [thumbs up emoji].’

It did not take lengthy for a wave of trolls to flood Carrie’s put up with weird feedback, accusing her of ‘promoting out’ and ‘feeding into authorities propaganda’.

Ridiculous: ‘Unhealthy nail day’: one commented

When Karens assault! Simply hours earlier Carrie was attacked by anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists after she shared this Instagram picture of herself getting the coronavirus vaccine

Elsewhere, a number of critics accused the TV presenter of ‘passive coercion’ – a buzzword utilized by coronavirus anti-vaxxers to consult with supposed ‘brainwashing’ techniques utilized by celebrities to persuade their followers to get the vaccine.

‘One other celeb utilizing medical coercion. Getting paid, are we, to advantage sign? Full comedy viewing from right here in the placebo management group!’ one wrote.

‘Why do celebrities hold feeling the must publicise getting ‘the jab’!? Passive coercion at its best! All the finest, guinea pigs,’ one other sneered.

Weird backlash: A number of critics accused the TV presenter of ‘passive coercion’ – a buzzword utilized by coronavirus anti-vaxxers to consult with supposed ‘brainwashing’ techniques utilized by celebrities to persuade their followers to get the vaccine

Some trolls used their feedback to perpetuate unfounded theories about the vaccine by insinuating that Carrie would quickly die on account of getting the jab.

‘RIP’ one wrote, whereas one other added: ‘Bye bye!”

Others merely expressed their disdain by posting vomiting face emojis, thumbs down emojis, and writing the phrase, ‘Unfollow’.

Misinformation: Some trolls used their feedback to perpetuate unfounded theories about the vaccine by insinuating that Carrie would quickly die on account of getting the jab

Do not let the door hit you on the manner out! Others merely expressed their disdain by posting vomiting face emojis, thumbs down emojis, and writing the phrase, ‘Unfollow’

The coronavirus vaccine is a crucial measure being taken to guard the group from the unfold of the virus.

COVID-19 could cause critical sickness, ongoing well being issues and typically even loss of life.

The vaccines at the moment being rolled out in Australia are designed to make sure that even if you happen to do contract Covid, you will not get critically ailing.

Peace out! Carrie posted this image of herself carrying a masks whereas ready for her jab in a Melbourne vaccination centre

It comes after Australia celebrated a number of milestones in its coronavirus vaccine rollout program over the weekend.

The nation notched its fifth millionth jab, whereas a file 88,000 Australians rolled up their sleeves on Saturday.

Round 772,750 vaccinations have been accomplished in the final six days, which can also be a file.

In good firm: Carrie was joined by The Project co-host Peter Helliar on Monday as they waited to obtain their vaccine

‘We now have seen the vaccine program is accelerating,’ federal well being minister Greg Hunt informed reporters on Sunday.

‘As provide turns into accessible, the public is stepping up and doing their a part of the job.’

A further 100,000 vaccines are being made accessible for Victoria, the place 5 million Melburnians stay in a 14-day lockdown as a consequence of finish on Thursday.