The Protege (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



The Protégé (2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

In this post I am going to tell you about the Movie The Protégé. You will also get information about the characters participating in the Movie The Protégé through this post. In this post you will be well aware about the Movie The Protégé.

You will be familiar with the Movie The Protégé, I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with GadgetClock.com so that you people can know about the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movie. information can be found.

If you people are more interested in watching movies , then stay with GadgetClock.com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies so that people can enjoy the upcoming new movies . We will inform about the new movie and as soon as possible.

The Protégé Movie Info:

Full Name: The Protégé

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

The Protégé (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

The Protégé Information

Release Date : 20 August 2021 (India)

Director-Martin Campbell

Writer-Richard Wenk

Music by-Rupert Parkes

Cinematography by-David Tattersall

Film Editing by-Angela M. Catanzaro

Casting By-Domnica Circiumaru, Daniel Hubbard, Mariana Stansheva

Production Design by-Wolf Kroeger

Art Direction by-Tudor Stefan Ghiuta, Arta Tozzi

Set Decoration by-Axel Nicolet, Oana Novicov

Costume Design by-Irina Kotcheva, Karyn Wagner

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Laurentiu Alexe, Carmen Cristea, Oana Draghici, Savannah Tatreau

Editorial Department-Oliver Finlinson, Vanessa Taylor, Nedelko Tudzharov

Location Management-Joel Rodríguez Demallistre, Pier Laurenza, James Player, Todor Stamenov

Music Department -Min He, Ryan Svendsen, Perry Woo

Script and Continuity Department-Milena Mihaylova, Monica Tatu, Adina Zota

Storyline

Today you guys are going to be well acquainted with the movie The Protege. And will also be aware of the story of The Protege film. Rescued as a child by legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer.

But when Moody – the man who was like a father figure to her and taught her everything she needs to know about faith and existence – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with a mysterious killer (Michael Keaton), whose attraction to her goes far beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life of stoicism harden themselves. Will give

I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to GadgetClock.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about the movie The Protege. Today you will also get information about the characters participating in The Protege movie through this post. In this post you will get acquainted with the movie The Protege in a good way.

Where to see The Protégé?

In this post I am going to tell you where to watch The Protégé. That’s why I have brought complete information for you guys in this post. You can buy an Amazon Prime subscription to watch The Protege movies a few weeks after release. The makers will release an official statement on which the film will be available on the OTT platform.

Top Cast Of The Protégé

Michael Keaton as Rembrandt Maggie Q as Anna Samuel L. Jackson as Moody David Rintoul as Edward Hayes Patrick Malahide as Vohl Ray Fearon as Duquet Ori Pfeffer as Athens Robert Patrick as Billy Boy Florin Piersic Jr. as Ram Tudor Chirila as Petru Velizar Binev as Don Preda George Pistereanu as Vali Eva Nugyen Thorsen as Young Anna Alex Bordea as Anna’s Father Tanja Keller as Anna’s Mother Sara Maria Groseanu as Anna’s Sister 1 Alina Wang as Anna’s Sister 2 Taj Atwal as Seema

The Protégé (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

o Page

The Protégé Movie Information

Name: The Protégé

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

The Protégé Story reviews

Screenshots: The Protégé Movie Trailer

Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie is being given through this post. You cannot download Movie through this website. This is not a Movie downloading website.

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.

Bell Bottom (2021) full movie Review

Snake Eyes (2021) full movie Review