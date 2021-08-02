The Race When Everyone Set a Record



Symmonds went a few years before he found a video of the race. He often dissected his past performances to learn from his mistakes, but he knew he couldn’t have done anything different in London, he said. A former Division III racer, he had maximized his potential, every 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds of him.

“I’m a stocky little boy who waddles around the track,” he said, “and I ran in 1: 42.9.”

It was hard to accept that his performance wasn’t good enough for a medal, he said. After leaving London, he sought the help of a sports psychologist.

“I’m not going to say I got over it instantly,” Symmonds said. “But I got to a point where I was okay with it.”

Neither Solomon nor Symmonds qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where the 800-meter final consisted of a new field of runners, with one exception: Rudisha, who repeated her title as Olympic champion. .

In Tokyo, only Amos is still chasing gold and Rudisha’s world record. Amos, 27, has fond memories of London, where he won the silver medal and said his innocence was a blessing.

“I was just a young boy with nothing to lose,” he said. “I’m trying to find this little boy.

Solomon retired last year and lives with his family outside of Phoenix, where he is pursuing a career in law enforcement. He runs from time to time, he said, but enjoyed hitting the weights more often. “It’s nice to gain weight after being skinny all my life,” he said.