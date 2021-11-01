The radical global challenge after the coup

Sudan has a long history of democratic systems coming and going, and the recent military coup brought an abrupt and authoritarian end to a short period of democratic order.

Sudan has a long history of democratic systems coming and going, and the recent military coup brought an abrupt and authoritarian end to a short period of democratic order. This put a lot at stake in Sudan. Not only is peace and security at risk there, but the security of the larger region is also being affected.

The fall of Omar al-Bashir’s National Congress Party government in 2019 marked the end of 30 years of autocratic rule. Then only peace and justice were not at stake, but the identity of the country was also at stake. Sudan was divided into radical Islamist elements, informal and formal armed forces, political parties, numerous groups and armed militias.

The government that succeeded Bashir not only had the responsibility of managing a country reeling from a financial crisis, but it had to do it with a very difficult power-sharing system. After this, the military was to rule for a period of 21 months, after which the civilian group was to rule for the remaining 18 months and elections were to be held in 2023.

After the coup, this system was dissolved. It is feared that now conflict will start between rival groups and establishments. Islamists sympathizers with Sudan include former members of Omar al-Bashir’s National Congress Party (NCP) and Islamist extremist ideologue Hassan al-Turabi’s Popular Congress Party (PCP) in the country.

Sudan’s Islamists are backed by the Qatar-Turkey coalition. They have had good and sometimes bad relations (at least until the revolution) with Iran and Gulf member states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Many Islamists were jailed or many of them went into hiding after the revolution. They now feel defeated by the Sovereignty Council’s military faction, which launched this week’s coup.

The group consists of two main people: the Rapid Support Force (RSF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedati’ Dagolo. Both factions are politically impractical and dangerous. They are divided over their ambitions to control Sudan. Al-Burhan is said to be responsible for the massacre in Darfur. Hemedati is believed to be responsible for the June 3, 2019 massacre in Khartoum as well as illegal gold mining operations in Jebel Amer, Darfur. In recent years, the RSF has been supported by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hemedati sent his RSF fighters from Saudi Arabia to fight against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The military faction has stakes in several companies such as the ‘Military Industrial Corporation’ and al-Junaid, from which it receives illegal income through various means. It gets this income from unregulated mining of gold, construction, oil, aviation and arms deals. Out of this, a large amount does not go to the government treasury and goes to private accounts abroad. Sudanese citizens are leading a daring campaign of civilian resistance against the military junta. Maybe they put pressure on the army.

But it will also need to exert significant diplomatic pressure on countries that support al-Burhan and Hemedati from around the world. Apart from this, the need for immediate attention is being given to forensic investigation of illegal revenue channels. The question is whether the international community will take the necessary steps to stop it before it is too late.