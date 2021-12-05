The Railway Men 2022 full Movie Download, The Railway Men full Movie



The Railway Men Movie (2022): The Railway Men is an Indian upcoming Hindi language Comedy, Drama film directed by Shiv Rawail. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 2 December 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot is set around the Bhopal gas tragedy. A set of men risked everything to save people. This is the story of the unsung heroes.

The Railway Men Movie Details:

Movies Name : The Railway Men (2022)

: The Railway Men (2022) Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Release Date: 2 December 2022

2 December 2022 Director : Shiv Rawail

: Shiv Rawail Producer: Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre

Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre Production: Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films Writer : N/A

: N/A Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

The Railway Men Cast?

R. Madhavan

Kay Kay Menon

Divyenndu Sharma

Babil Khan

The Railway Men Official Trailer

The Railway Men Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.